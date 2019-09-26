App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Working on plans for future moon mission, says ISRO chief K Sivan

He said the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 is doing "very well" and all the payload operations have commenced.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

ISRO Chairman K Sivan on September 26 said a plan is being worked out for moon mission in future, after Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 had a hard landing.

He said the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 is doing "very well" and all the payload operations have commenced.

Asked if the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has a similar plan after Chandrayaan-2 lander's hard landing, Sivan said, "We are working out a detailed future plan."

Close

"A national level committee has been formed to find out what went wrong with (Vikram) lander. Once the committee submits its report, we will work on what to do in future," he told reporters at the city airport.

related news

Also, necessary approvals and all procedures have to be finished before making the announcement, he said.

Asked for an update on Chandrayaan-2, he said, "The orbiter is doing very well and all the payload operations have commenced. We have not received any signal from the lander."

He said the country's space agency has a series of missions lined up in coming months and years.

"The most important mission for us is 'Gaganyaan', the manned mission to the space. ISRO is working very hard on it," he said.

Gaganyaan, scheduled to be launched in 2022, aims to send three astronauts to space and bring them back safely.

"As per the prime minister's announcement, we have to achieve this success by 2022," Sivan said.

Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram lost contact with the ISRO base during its landing on the lunar surface on September 7. Later, Sivan said it had hard landing.

Chandrayaan-2 comprised an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan).

Sivan was here to participate in a national conference on 'System for Transforming India'.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #India #ISRO

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.