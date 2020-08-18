172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|worker-killed-four-others-injured-in-chemical-unit-blast-5720561.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Worker killed, four others injured in chemical unit blast

Chief of the Disaster Cell of the Palghar district, Vivekanand Kadam, said dio chloride benzamine enzol chemical preparation was underway at the unit when the explosion occurred

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

A worker died and four others received severe wounds in a blast in a chemical unit near here in Maharashtra on evening of August 17, officials said.

A fire brigade officer at the site said another worker was missing after the incident which took place in the Boisar MIDC area near here in Palghar district.

Chief of the Disaster Cell of the Palghar district, Vivekanand Kadam, said dio chloride benzamine enzol chemical preparation was underway at the unit when the explosion occurred.

Close

Kadam said the worker who lost his life in the explosion was identified as Sandeep Kushawaha (30).

Four other workers were seriously injured in the blast and admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

At the time of the blast, there where more than a dozen workers in the plant, Kadam said.

The fire officer said immediately upon getting the message about the blast at about 7.30 pm, two fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The Boisar police are probing the incident.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:30 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.