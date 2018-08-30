Work on world class educational hub in Mewat to begin next month: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The work on a world class educational hub that will focus on formal education and skill development will begin next month in minority-dominated area of Mewat, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said today.

Naqvi told reporters here that 16 acres of land for the education hub in Mewat, Rajasthan, has been registered in the name of the Maulana Azad Education Foundation.

The state government has given the land and by the second week next month the foundation stone will be laid, he said.

Naqvi said the educational hub is expected to become operational by 2021. The minister said there were two aspects of the educational hub formal education from primary class upwards and skill development.

"We are also looking to set up a Unani and Ayurveda education campus there as part of the project," Naqvi said.

He said the idea behind setting up the project in Mewat was that it was among the least developed areas and among the aspirational districts identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naqvi said world class hostels will be constructed at the facility. The ministry is in talks with big institutions to run the facility on public-private partnership (PPP) model, he said, adding that modalities were being worked out and there will be an agreement soon. The minister said the facility will be for girls and boys and open to all communities.