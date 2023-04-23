 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Work on two-lane road upto Myanmar border in Nagaland will start soon: Union Minister Murugan

Apr 23, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Murugan, who became the first central minister to visit the border village on Saturday, said the road will pave the way for the development of the border areas.

Kohima, Apr 23: Union minister L Murugan said that work on the two-lane road from Meluri in Nagaland's Phek district to Avangkhu along the India-Myanmar border will begin soon.

Murugan, who became the first central minister to visit the border village on Saturday, said the road will pave the way for the development of the border areas.

The minister of state for information and broadcasting, during a public interaction programme at the International Trade Centre in Avangkhu, said the Centre is committed to the development of the Northeast, including the border areas in the region. Murugan, also the minister of state for fisheries, veterinary and dairying, expressed hope that the International Trade Centre will witness increased business activities due to "growing trade volume and better connectivity".

Dwelling on the piggery development in Nagaland, he said National Livestock Mission has been supporting entrepreneurs of the state and strengthening farm infrastructure and technology, a statement said.