App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 14, 2018 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Work on Kochi Metro phase II extension after Centre's nod: Kerala CM

The state had been asked to re-submit its Detailed Project Report (DPR) incorporating changes on the basis of the new Metro policy announced by the Centre, Vijayan said while replying to a submission by V P Sajeendran of the Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the Kerala government will initiate further steps regarding implementation of the second phase extension of the Kochi Metro project once they get necessary clearance from the Centre.

The state had been asked to re-submit its Detailed Project Report (DPR) incorporating changes on the basis of the new Metro policy announced by the Centre, Vijayan said while replying to a submission by V P Sajeendran of the Congress.

The DPR, prepared in February this year, is under the state government's consideration, he said.

After the report is submitted to the Centre, and necessary permission is received, further steps with regard to the project will be taken, he said. Administrative sanction for Rs 2,577.25 crore had been granted in may last year and a DPR had been submitted for the Centre's final clearance.

However, later the union government had come out with a new metro policy, he said. Meanwhile, for the initial activities of the second phase of the project from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark, the state government had sanctioned Rs 189 crore and necessary administrative sanction for land acquisition had also been given, he said.

The district administration was also in the process of initiating steps for the environmental impact study. For land acquisition, Rs 20 crore has been set apart as per a September 20, 2017 government order, he said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala government #Kochi Metro phase #Pinarayi Vijayan

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC