Work on Kochi Metro phase II extension after Centre's nod: Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the Kerala government will initiate further steps regarding implementation of the second phase extension of the Kochi Metro project once they get necessary clearance from the Centre.

The state had been asked to re-submit its Detailed Project Report (DPR) incorporating changes on the basis of the new Metro policy announced by the Centre, Vijayan said while replying to a submission by V P Sajeendran of the Congress.

The DPR, prepared in February this year, is under the state government's consideration, he said.

After the report is submitted to the Centre, and necessary permission is received, further steps with regard to the project will be taken, he said. Administrative sanction for Rs 2,577.25 crore had been granted in may last year and a DPR had been submitted for the Centre's final clearance.

However, later the union government had come out with a new metro policy, he said. Meanwhile, for the initial activities of the second phase of the project from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark, the state government had sanctioned Rs 189 crore and necessary administrative sanction for land acquisition had also been given, he said.

The district administration was also in the process of initiating steps for the environmental impact study. For land acquisition, Rs 20 crore has been set apart as per a September 20, 2017 government order, he said.