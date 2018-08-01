App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Work on 103-km Kolhapur-Vaibhavwadi section of Konkan Railway to begin soon: Govt

This decision regarding this was taken at a review meeting of Konkan Railway chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu here yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Work on the 103-kilometre Kolhapur-Vaibhavwadi section of Konkan Railway will begin soon, a line which would link the coastal region of Maharashtra with the western area of the state and help development of ports and harbours, the commerce ministry today said.

This decision regarding this was taken at a review meeting of Konkan Railway chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu here yesterday.

In the meeting, Prabhu stated that the construction of this line will facilitate movement of petroleum from the world's largest integrated refinery and petrochemical complexes being built near Vaibhavwadi in Ratnagiri district.

The ministry said that the USD 40-billion mega refinery is being built by IOC, BPCL and HPCL; and is expected to be commissioned by 2022.

"Kolhapur-Vaibhavwadi line will facilitate movement of petroleum and petrochemicals from the refinery to the coast. The future economic growth of Maharashtra depends on connectivity of its coastal areas with the rest of the state and the country," the ministry statement said quoting Prabhu.

Indian Railways will bear 50 per cent of the cost and rest will be borne by the state government.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman, Railway Board, CMD, Konkan Railway and other senior officials.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 12:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #railways

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.