Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Work of police in West Bengal a matter of concern: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

"I think administration and police can't do political work, they can only be public servants. If someone thinks nothing can happen to them, then they have a huge misconception," Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image

Targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on September 17 said the work of the police in the state is 'a matter of concern' and that the 'decision-makers' are making the police do 'political work'.

"I can't see democracy under threat in West Bengal. I can't tolerate human rights violations. The work of the police is a matter of concern. I express gratitude to common policemen, but the decision-makers above them are making them do political work," Dhankar told news agency ANI.

"I think administration and police can't do political work, they can only be public servants. If someone thinks nothing can happen to them, then they have a huge misconception," the Governor said, adding that the law is always above any official, however big the officer's position.

Close
"It is my duty to guard the law," Dhankar said. "They might think what will the Governor do. They're in for a great surprise. I don't say something which I can't enforce. If I've given my word that upcoming election will be fair and people can vote with free will, then I will live up to it," the Governor added.
Current Affairs India

