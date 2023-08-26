Work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity: PM Modi

Narendra Modi (Representational Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said culture has an inherent potential to unite while asserting that the work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity.

In a recorded video message to the delegates attending the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting here, the prime minister said Varanasi is a treasure chest of spirituality, knowledge and truth.”Culture has the inherent potential to unite… your work holds immense significance for entire humanity,” Modi told the gathering of G20 ministers.

He also said that the prime ministers’ museum in Delhi ”showcases India’s democratic heritage”.”Heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification,” Modi said and added that India’s mantra is ’Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi’.The prime minister also said that India is ”using technology to ensure better preservation of our cultural heritage”.

In his nearly nine-minute-long video, the prime minister extended his greetings to the ministers and other delegates at the event.Varanasi — the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency — hosted the fourth and final meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) during August 24-25.The delegates had started arriving in the city from August 23, and its streets as well as ghats long the Ganga river had been spruced up for the occasion.The CWG culminates with the Culture Ministers’ Meeting.The video message from Prime Minister Modi was followed by remarks from Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy.Earlier, in a video message during the inaugural session of the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Goa in June, the prime minister had invited G20 delegates to visit India during the 2024 general elections and witness the ”festival of democracy” in all its diversity.