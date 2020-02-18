Won''t hand over Koregaon-Bhima probe to Centre: Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra government had recently okayed the handing over of investigation into the Elgar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his government will not hand over probe in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case to the Centre.
The violence was a result of the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017.
"Elgar and Koregaon-Bhima are two separate topics. The issue facing my Dalit brothers is about Koregaon-Bhima and I will not give it to the Centre. I want to make it clear that there will be no injustice to Dalit brothers," Thackeray tweeted.
