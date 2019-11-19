Won't compromise on Mahadayi water diversion: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asked people to have patience on the state's dispute with neighbouring Karnataka over the sharing of Mahadayi river waters, claiming his administration would not allow water to be diverted.

Goa recently protested over a reported Central nod to Karnataka to go ahead with the Kalasa Banduri project which aims at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting Mahadayi water.

"Have a little patience on the issue. I am not going to compromise on it. We will not allow Mahadayi water to be diverted," Sawant told reporters on Monday evening.

Sawant had led an all party delegation from Goa on November 4 asking Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to withdraw his ministry's letter to Karnataka on excluding the need for environment clearance for Kalasa Banduri project.