Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wonderful mix of tradition and technology: PM Modi on IIT-Bombay's convocation

"Wonderful mix of tradition and technology! An interesting convocation at @iitbombay. Great effort. Congrats to the Class of 2020! I fondly recall my visit to this brilliant institution for the convocation in August 2018," Modi tweeted.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the IIT-Bombay's convocation, in which digital avatars of students received certificates from a similar version of teachers, as a "wonderful mix of tradition and technology".

"Wonderful mix of tradition and technology! An interesting convocation at @iitbombay. Great effort. Congrats to the Class of 2020! I fondly recall my visit to this brilliant institution for the convocation in August 2018," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also tagged DD News' report on the event held on Sunday.

The IIT-Bombay had organised its 58th annual convocation ceremony in a virtual reality mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

