Wonderful mix of tradition and technology: PM Modi on IIT-Bombay's convocation

"Wonderful mix of tradition and technology! An interesting convocation at @iitbombay. Great effort. Congrats to the Class of 2020! I fondly recall my visit to this brilliant institution for the convocation in August 2018," Modi tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the IIT-Bombay's convocation, in which digital avatars of students received certificates from a similar version of teachers, as a "wonderful mix of tradition and technology".
The prime minister also tagged DD News' report on the event held on Sunday.