Mar 31, 2018 10:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Women's wing of AIMPLB to hold silent protest against triple talaq bill

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The women's wing of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) today said it would stage a silent protest against the 'anti-Muslim' and 'anti-Constitution' triple talaq bill.

Speaking to reporters here, Asma Zahra, head of AIMPLB's women's wing, said the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 was passed in the Lok Sabha in haste without consulting religious leaders, the ulema, legal experts or womens' groups.

A the protest will be held at Azada Maidan in south Mumbai tomorrow, she said.

"Women do not want any interference in personal laws. Right to religious freedom is a fundamental right guaranteed in Constitution. The Supreme Court judgement of August 22, 2017 had set aside triple talaq as null and void. The present Bill criminalizes the offence which is against womens' rights and is anti-women, anti-children, anti-social," Zahra said.

The offence (of giving triple talaq) has been made cognisable and non-bailable, and this can be used to harass Muslim men, she said.

"The Muslim Personal Law Board submitted five crore signatures to the Law Commission in favour of the Muslim Personal Law. Two crore eighty lakh of those signatures were of women," she said.

tags #Current Affairs

