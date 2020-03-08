App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Women's Day: Irani calls towards building new India ably enriched by women-led development

She also called for reaffirming commitment towards inclusive growth and parity in all endeavours.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Union minister Smriti Irani called towards building a new India ably enriched by women-led development.

She also called for reaffirming commitment towards inclusive growth and parity in all endeavours.

"This International Women's day we reaffirm our commitment to inclusive growth & parity in all endeavours. May we thrive together and build a Nation of our dreams; a New India ably enriched by Women-led development. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #SheInspiresUs," she said in a tweet.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.

First Published on Mar 8, 2020 10:21 am

tags #International Women's Day

