Women’s Day | Can we go beyond the usual tokenism?

Varsha Pillai

This is that time of the year when female-led panels (as opposed to the usual manels) will meet, greet and retreat in numerous corporate houses across India after discussions on diversity and inclusion. They will also most likely sport cynical smiles because they know that beyond the revelry of International Women’s Day (March 8), little will change for women at workplaces.

Typical women’s day celebrations include zumba sessions and talks on keeping fit, when the real issues of pay parity, implementing policies for better work-life balance, etc. remain on the side-lines cushioned by the superficial merriment that will take over the day. Tokenism rules the day. This year’s women’s day theme, as announced by UNWomen, is Generation-Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights. A theme that is both aspirational, and yet a reminder of how far we are from achieving it.

Numbers don’t lie

India fares dismally in the 2020 Global Gender Gap Index, where we have the infamous distinction of being the one country “where the economic gender gap is larger than the political gender gap.”

Another area, where India falls behind is on the female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) — an indicator of growth for a country and its economy. Presently, India has less than 30 percent of working-age women engaged in formal work, as opposed to 80 percent men.

Interestingly, India’s FLFPR fell from 35 percent to 27 percent in 2018, and it remains behind its neighbours Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. It is marginally better than Pakistan’s FLFPR rate of around 25 percent.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, while launching the 2019 Women Transforming India Awards, said that if India was to enhance its FLFPR to around 48 percent it would require a GDP growth of $700 billion. Improving the FLFPR will not happen overnight. It requires dedicatedly working on fundamental issues that deter women from working — the primary issue being security.

As stated by Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF, although safety is a one of the reasons behind India’s low FLFPR, it is also a problem that can be fixed. Women often quit jobs when families lay restrictions on their mobility citing safety concerns. Therefore, safety and mobility are two key elements that require immediate attention, greater investment and better infrastructure if we seek to ensure better female participation in labour.

The urban, corporate reality

Urbanisation has definitely not ensured more women joining the workforce. Women in urban and rural areas alike face the same challenges ranging from access to employment to wage parity to working conditions. Still seen as a primary caregiver, a woman employee after maternity has competing demands both at work and at home, and quite a sizeable number leave the workforce when they do not have the required support from home or at work to manage both ends.

The 2017 Maternity Benefit Amendment Act may have brought laudatory laws, including one which mandated the requirement of a provision of crèche facility for any establishment which has over 30 women as part of its workforce. However, ground realities are quite different, in terms of actual implementation. Indeed, corporate India does not fare any better, swinging as it does between creating policies for inclusion and diversity, and building actual implementation and buy-in from everyone internally.

There is, however, some hope in these dark times. Deloitte’s 2018 report states that there has been a marginal increase in the representation of women in boards in corporate India. It would be great to see more women in leadership positions, and not just at the bottom of the corporate pyramid, to ensure that workforce policies are truly inclusive.

The way ahead

Grameen Foundation’s 2019 State of the Jobs report outlines that concerted action and investment are needed to overcome challenges such as learning, skills and confidence deficits, addressing women’s time and energy poverty, lowering entry barriers and enhancing retention. There are great examples in the corporate world of working towards building gender equality at the workplace.

In 2010, Unilver decided to work towards achieving a 50-50 gender balance in managerial roles, a goal it achieved in 2020! AVTAR’s 2019 report on second career among women states that there are around 7 million second-career women in India, who sought career returns after a break.

Women’s day can be a day for serious introspection among industry and corporate houses, and can move away from being an annual token event replete with roses and gifts on the desks of female workers. Can we instead have workplaces holding themselves accountable by having regular gender audits and questioning if they are truly inclusive?

This International Women’s Day, and thereafter, can we look at implementing all that is required to make the workplace a great place for all employees, particularly women?