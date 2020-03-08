App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Women's Day: Air India to operate 52 flights with all-woman crew

In a release on Saturday, the national carrier said it would operate several all-woman crew flights on its international and domestic routes, including the non-stop Delhi to San Francisco flight.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Air India will operate 52 flights, including eight on overseas routes, with all-woman crew to mark the International Women's Day.

The International Women's Day is on Sunday.

In a release on Saturday, the national carrier said it would operate several all-woman crew flights on its international and domestic routes, including the non-stop Delhi to San Francisco flight.

"Air India is operating 8 international and 44 domestic momentous flights with all women crew to mark #IWD2020...," it said in a tweet.

According to the release, women cockpit and cabin crew of Air India are operating both wide and narrow body aircraft to salute woman power in sync with socio-cultural ethos.

Earlier, an airline spokesperson said more than 40 all-woman crew flights would be operated on Sunday.

Air India is perhaps the only single airline to operate so many domestic and international flights, operated and supported by women employees, the release said.

First Published on Mar 8, 2020 08:08 am

tags #Air India

