Women's Day 2021: NASSCOM, Google join hands to empower women farmers

Source: Reuters

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) Foundation, supported with a $500,000 Google.org grant has launched an initiative to empower Women Farmers through Entrepreneurship Skills. The pilot project aims to reach 1,00,000 women farmers and improve their income potential.

Agriculture Census and Economic surveys validate that with growing rural to urban migration by men in the past decade, there is a 'feminization' of the agriculture sector, with an increasing number of women in multiple roles in farming as cultivators and laborers.

"NASSCOM Foundation, with Google.org’s support, hopes to train the women workforce in agriculture on digital literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship skills to help improve their income potential and reduce the gender-based wage gap in the sector," said the press release.

The program will begin by training master trainers. These master trainers will then train more women from within their communities. The program will also set up two call centres where the women will be able to call and get further counseling on any of their entrepreneurship-related queries.

"The agriculture sector employs 80% of all economically active women comprising of 33% of the agricultural labour force and 48% of self-employed farmers in the country," said Ashok Pamidi, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation. "Most of them are still unable to take advantage of the digital revolution. With support from Google.org, we hope to bridge this gap and empower these women farmers through digital."

He added that the program will reach one lakh, women, farmers from across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Bihar, skilling them in digital literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship skills in the coming year.

In its pilot phase, the program will reach over one lakh women farmers from across the regions of Chamoli and Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, Solan and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Agra, Bulandshahr, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Chittorgarh and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Muzaffarpur in Bihar, and Mewat in Haryana.

NASSCOM is a non-profit, non-governmental trade association and advocacy group focused mainly on Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing industry.