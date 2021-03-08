English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Women's Day 2021: NASSCOM, Google join hands to empower women farmers

The program will reach one lakh women farmers from across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar, skilling them in digital literacy, financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills in the coming year.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) Foundation, supported with a $500,000 Google.org grant has launched an initiative to empower Women Farmers through Entrepreneurship Skills. The pilot project aims to reach 1,00,000 women farmers and improve their income potential.

Agriculture Census and Economic surveys validate that with growing rural to urban migration by men in the past decade, there is a 'feminization' of the agriculture sector, with an increasing number of women in multiple roles in farming as cultivators and laborers.

"NASSCOM Foundation, with Google.org’s support, hopes to train the women workforce in agriculture on digital literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship skills to help improve their income potential and reduce the gender-based wage gap in the sector," said the press release.

The program will begin by training master trainers. These master trainers will then train more women from within their communities. The program will also set up two call centres where the women will be able to call and get further counseling on any of their entrepreneurship-related queries.

"The agriculture sector employs 80% of all economically active women comprising of 33% of the agricultural labour force and 48% of self-employed farmers in the country," said Ashok Pamidi, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation. "Most of them are still unable to take advantage of the digital revolution. With support from Google.org, we hope to bridge this gap and empower these women farmers through digital."

Close

Related stories

He added that the program will reach one lakh, women, farmers from across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Bihar, skilling them in digital literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship skills in the coming year.

In its pilot phase, the program will reach over one lakh women farmers from across the regions of Chamoli and Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand, Solan and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Agra, Bulandshahr, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Chittorgarh and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Muzaffarpur in Bihar, and Mewat in Haryana.

NASSCOM is a non-profit, non-governmental trade association and advocacy group focused mainly on Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing industry.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Google #Nasscom #Womens Day 2021
first published: Mar 8, 2021 02:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.