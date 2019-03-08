App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Women's Day 2019: MP's Madan Mahal railway station becomes fully women-operated

The station falls under the West Central Railway (WCR) zone.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp

On the occasion of the International Women's Day on March 8, the Madan Mahal railway station here turned into a 'pink station', with all its operations being managed only by women staffers.

"Madan Mahal station becomes the first railway station of the WCR to be fully operated by the women staffers. Forty one women employees will henceforth operate the station round-the-clock," WCR chief public relation officer Priyanka Dixit told PTI.

The women staffers will handle all the responsibilities, including ticket-checking, reservation and booking, security and the train operations, she added.

The station is located just a few kms away from Jabalpur station and falls under the Jabalpur-Itarsi section of Jabalpur division of the WCR.

Over 7,000 passengers board the trains from Madan Mahal station daily, Dixit said.

The WCR comprises three railway divisions- Jabalpur and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Kota in Rajasthan.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #India #railways #Women's Day 2019

