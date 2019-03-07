App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women’s Day 2019: Gita Gopinath, IMF's first female Chief Economist

Gita is the third female and second Indian, after Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen, to become a permanent member of Harvard’s Economics department.

Born in Kolkata and raised in Mysuru, Gita Gopinath was appointed the Economic Counsellor and Director of the International Monetary Fund’s Research Department on October 1, 2018.

Her parents, TV Gopinath and VC Vijayalakshmi, are natives of Kerala and reside in Mysuru currently.

She is the 11th chief economist at IMF and the first female to hold that position. She is also the second Indian after Raghuram Rajan, ex- governor of RBI, to be appointed the chief economist of IMF.

She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College with a Bachelors in Economics and completed her post-graduation in Economics from Delhi School of Economics and University of Washington. Later, she did her Doctorate in Economics from Princeton University.

After completing her PhD, Gita became an assistant professor at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business.

She joined Harvard in 2005 and in 2010, became a permanent professor at Harvard University’s Economics Department. At present, she is serving as the John Zwaanstra professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University.

Gita is the third woman and second Indian, after Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen, to become a permanent member of Harvard’s Economics department.

She became a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader in 2011, and in 2014, was named one of the top 25 economists under 45 years of age by the IMF.

Gita was appointed by the CPI(M)-led Kerala government as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s financial advisor in 2016. She has also served in India’s Finance Ministry as a member of the Eminent Persons Advisory Group on G-20 Matters.

She was also the co-editor of the American Economic Review and co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. She also co-edited the Handbook of International Economics.

Gita has also authored over 40 research papers on a plethora of topics such as exchange rates, international financial crisis, trade and investment, debt and emerging market crisis, monetary policy, etc.
