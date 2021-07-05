MARKET NEWS

Women teachers in Indian schools outnumber men in 2019-20, shows UDISE report

According to the UDISE+ report, the number of teachers in school education increased by 2.72 percent in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
In 2019-20, 49.15 lakh were female teachers and 47.71 lakh were male, showed the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report. (Representative image: Reuters)

The number of women school teachers in India has increased more than their male counterparts for the first time, showed the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report for 2019-20.

According to the report, the number of teachers in school education increased by 2.72 percent in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19. In 2019-20, 96.87 lakh teachers were engaged in school education, about 2.57 lakhs higher compared to the statistics in 2018-19. Of this, 49.15 lakh were female teachers and 47.71 lakh were male.

The state with the highest number of women teachers was Uttar Pradesh with 6.42 lakh females teaching in schools. UP was followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra with 4.22 lakh and 3.75 lakh women teachers respectively.

UDISE+ is an updated and improved version of UDISE. The report further showed that women teachers top the head count only at the pre-primary and primary levels. From upper primary onwards, the number of male teachers remains higher.

At the pre-primary level, there were over one lakh women teachers, while the count for male teachers remained nearly 27,000, showed the report. At the primary level, 35.44 lakh teachers were recorded. Of these, 19.68 were females and 15.76 were males.

In the case of the upper primary level, men outnumbered women teachers as the former’s count was 11.56 lakh while the latter was 10.62 lakh, as per the report.

The Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) has also improved at all levels of school education, the report suggested.

Talking about students, the report showed that a total of 26.45 crore students were enrolled in school education from pre-primary to higher secondary in 2019-20, up by 42.3 lakhs compared to 2018-19.

The enrolment of girls increased at all levels of school education in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19. The increase was highest in the pre-primary level.

The report further talked about the facilities in schools. Only 39 percent of schools in the country had computers while only 22 percent had an internet connection in 2019-20. The report also said that more than 90 percent of schools had a hand-wash facility in 2019-20, a major improvement from 2012-13 when it was just 36.3 percent.
TAGS: #education #India
first published: Jul 5, 2021 11:36 am

