Women take the wheel for safer tourism in Satpura Tiger Reserve

Mongabay .
Mar 25, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

The initiative aims to provide employment opportunities to women from local communities, living in and around tourist destinations, while also ensuring the safety of women at these spots.

Representative Image

-As part of the ‘Safe Tourism Destination for Women’ project launched by the Madhya Pradesh government, women drivers have been appointed to take tourists on safaris at the Satpura Tiger Reserve.

-The women drivers face challenges to compete in a male-dominated line of work. But this initiative may change the social fabric by encouraging more women to earn a livelihood, in a region where child marriages are still a practice.

By Prashant Kumar Dubey 

It’s early in the morning. Tourists visiting the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, cross the Denwa river to reach the forests of Madhai. Gypsy cars (a model of off-road cars) are all set to take these tourists on an exciting safari through the jungle.