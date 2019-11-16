Women should uphold tradition of Sabarimala shrine: BJP leader

Women should allow to follow the tradition and heritage of the Sabarimala shrine, BJP Tamil Nadu general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan said November 16.

They should realise this and allow to maintain the sanctity of the temple, Vanathi told reporters here to a question on the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayyappa temple issue.

Endorsing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami's view on actor Rajnikanth that he was not a political leader, she said that it was for him to decide whether to join BJP or not.

However, there is a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu after the death of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, she said.

Vanathi, who received the applications from party workers for the local body elections, said the BJP has gained new strength in the state.

Expressing deep sorrow over the suicide of IITM student Fathima Latheef, the BJP leader said the educational institutions should prepare the students mentally also, not only physically.