Women reservation: UN compliment for Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The United Nations has complimented Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his government's proposal of 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament and the state Assemblies.

The compliment came from United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

"We are pleased that the Government of Odisha has showcased leadership by proposing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and the Assemblies," Deputy Country Representative of UN Women, Nishtha Satyam said in a letter to Patnaik.

While the country awaits the passage of the Constitution Amendment Bill for the purpose before Parliament, such commitment from the states is likely to renew dialogue on the issue at the national level, the letter said.

"We commend your thought leadership and support on the fact that the economic and social progress can be sustained, only if half of the population have a role in the highest decision-making bodies of the states and the country," said the letter which was released here Sunday.

It noted that real, transformative and irreversible progress can only be achieved if women are equal partners in decision-making.

The UN body has expressed desire to continue the partnership with the state government in various sectors including women empowerment.