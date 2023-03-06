Women log in 35% rise in white-collar jobs, ITeS/BPO tops recruiter list

Wipro’s decision to cut fresher salaries by nearly half raises more interesting perspectives than merely one of whether the move was fair or just. (Getty Images/Representative )

There has been a 35 percent rise in white-collar jobs for women in India over the last one month, according to Foundit (previously known as Monster APAC and ME), one of the country’s largest talent managing platforms.

This increase can be traced back to two factors. First, women who left jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic to become full-time caregivers have joined the workforce again. Second, India Inc has put in immense efforts to boost the participation of females in the workforce through benefits such as menstrual leaves and childcare as well as programmes to fight gender bias in the workplace, allowance of flexibility at work, and diversity focused hiring, said the study released on March 6.

ITeS and BPO have topped the list of sectors with the maximum 36 percent demand for women employees, closely followed by the IT and computer software with 35 percent, and banking, accounting and financial services with 22 percent. Delhi NCR holds the highest percentage of jobs at 21 percent, Mumbai at 15 percent, Bangalore at 10 percent, followed by Chennai and Pune at 9 percent and 7 percent.

"There have been many economic success stories of women in the last 50 years, but one of the biggest has been the stride they have made in the labour market. Female workers have shown themselves to be hard-working, creative, collaborative and highly competitive. Women leaders worldwide have made headlines for how well they managed to stay afloat in times of great crisis," CEO and Founder of foundit, Sekhar Garisa, said.

"There is a radical need for increasing women participation in the workforce across all sectors if we were to achieve our dream of becoming a $5-trillion nation. At foundit, 34 percent of the workforce comprise women and this is certainly a growing number. Companies need to innovate their work modes to ensure flexibility, actively work to foster an inclusive workplace, and ensure that diversity extends beyond their hiring pamphlet.”