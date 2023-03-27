Women-led development is governance mantra of Modi govt: Smriti Irani

India is now setting new standards on the issue of gender justice during its G-20 presidency, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Monday, stressing that women-led development is the governance mantra of the Modi government.

Addressing the India Global Forum annual summit, the women and child development minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted communities to ensure women have access to financial services and that is why more than 213 million Indian women now have a bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

"India is now setting new standards on the issue of gender justice in the G-20 presidency," she said in a video message.

Noting that women-led development is now the governance mantra of the Modi government, Irani said 70 per cent of the over 320 million beneficiaries who got loans under Mudra Yojana were females.

"Apart from this, when the prime minister tried to support midsize companies and the transition of companies from SME segments to midsize firms, he started an initiative called Stand Up India, where close to Rs 1 crore was given as credit support to enterprises," she said. "I should highlight that over six million women, frontline workers, doctors, and nurses across India were at the helm of affairs when the Covid pandemic struck globally. I also proudly say that while we celebrate the potential of Indian women in permanent commission in the Indian Army, we also celebrate them when they touch the skies through the Indian Air Force or service at sea through the Indian Navy," Irani said. "Today 1.9 crore Indian women served in various administrative capacities under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and that is why this summit of yours which discusses issues regarding women becomes more important because India has now proven a social and economic case for gender justice," she said. Related stories Member nations brainstorm over food security, transport, tourism at BIMSTEC meet

NCERT textbooks revised as per new NEP likely from 2024-25

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

PTI