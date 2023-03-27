 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women-led development is governance mantra of Modi govt: Smriti Irani

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Addressing the India Global Forum annual summit, the women and child development minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted communities to ensure women have access to financial services and that is why more than 213 million Indian women now have a bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

"India is now setting new standards on the issue of gender justice in the G-20 presidency," she said in a video message.

Noting that women-led development is now the governance mantra of the Modi government, Irani said 70 per cent of the over 320 million beneficiaries who got loans under Mudra Yojana were females.