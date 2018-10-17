App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Women journos who called out MJ Akbar welcome his resignation

Priya Ramani, the journalist against whom Akbar has filed a defamation case, said she looked forward to the day when she would also get justice in court.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Some of the women journalists who had spoken out against Union minister M J Akbar for alleged sexual misconduct welcomed his resignation, saying they felt "vindicated", but noted that they had a long battle ahead for justice.

Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs, stepped down on October 17, following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications.

"As women, we feel vindicated by Akbar's resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court," Ramani tweeted.

Suparna Sharma, who also came out against Akbar, said she welcomed his resignation.

"It is a big moment for us. In a sense, I feel vindicated. Though the step should have been taken as soon as he landed in Delhi, but now, at least, there will not be a power imbalance and it will not be a fight between the government and Ramani," the resident editor of The Asian Age newspaper told PTI.

Meenal Baghel, who came out in support of Ramani, said Akbar's decision to quit was long overdue, while author Kiran Manral said they still had a long road ahead for justice.

"It was the right thing to do and we welcome it. it was long overdue," Baghel, editor of Mumbai Mirror, said in response to a question.

"A very big thanks to everyone who backed each of us," she said in a tweet.

Journalists from multiple media platforms have come forward claiming harassment by Akbar under the "#MeToo" social media campaign against sexual misconduct.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 07:08 pm

