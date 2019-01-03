Sabarimala: SC declines urgent hearing on contempt plea against temple authorities

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said that the contempt petition will be heard along with the pending review petitions.
The Supreme Court on January 3 refused to accord urgent hearing on a contempt petition moved by a lawyers' group against Sabarimala temple authorities for closing the shrine after two women entered it.A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said that the contempt petition will be heard along with the pending review petitions against the apex court verdict which allowed women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 11:20 am