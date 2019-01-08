Women constitute 13% of IAF workforce, just 3.8% of Army staff

Women comprise 13 percent of the Indian Air Force's workforce, the highest among the three armed services, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. In a written response to a question in the Upper House, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said women constitute 3.80 percent of the Army's workforce, while they are six percent of the Navy's personnel.

Women comprise 13 percent of the Air Force's workforce, he said, adding they make up 21.63 percent and 20.75 percent of the staff in medical and dental services respectively of the armed forces.

All nursing officers in the armed forces are women.

The induction of women into the Army is based on the organisational requirement, fighting efficiency, combat effectiveness and functionality of the force, the minister said.

Presently, women along with men candidates are recruited in the Army as officers through Short Service Commission (SSC) on all-India merit basis, he said.

Women Officers are inducted into the Service Corps, Ordnance Corps, Education Corps, Judge Advocate General Branch, Corps of Engineers, Corps of Signals, Intelligence Corps, Corps of Electrical & Mechanical Engineers, Aviation Corps and Corps of Army Air Defence.