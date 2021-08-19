Women can travel on govt buses for free on Raksha Bandhan: Uttarakhand CM

Representational image

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on August 19 that women will be allowed to travel for free in government buses on Raksha Bandhan, i.e., August 22.

The Uttarakhand CM had said a day ago on August 18 that Rs 1,000 each will be given to all Anganwadi and ASHA workers in the state ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Earlier, Go First had announced they will celebrate Raksha Bandhan through festive offers for its customers.

Go First said: “Passengers flying on August 22 can win an all-inclusive paid holiday to the Maldives for a couple that includes a return flight (direct sector), three nights/ four days stay at undersea residence at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, seaplane airport transfers, breakfast, and dinner. Additionally, the couple will be eligible for a free international prepaid SIM card from Matrix during their stay in the Maldives.”

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, had said: “Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in the heart of every Indian, and this year Go First will celebrate the festival with our passengers and make them feel special. To mark this occasion, we have introduced various celebratory activities and offers in line with our You First philosophy.”

Similarly, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC has also announced a special Raksha Bandhan offer for women travelling via the Tejas Express on two routes – Delhi to Lucknow and Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Under the special Raksha Bandhan offer, women will get a five percent cash back on every ticket booking; the offer will be valid till August 24.

(With agency inputs)