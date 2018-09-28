App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Women activists welcome SC judgement on Sabrimala, express concern over its acceptance

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Women activists Friday hailed the Supreme Court judgement allowing women into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala, but expressed concern over its acceptance at the ground level by people.

Chhavi Methi, a women rights activist welcomed the judgement, but said its acceptance remains to be seen.

"I am doubtful the temple authorities would take it in the right spirit. Women would accept it but its implementation might pose a problem," she said.

Another women rights activist Vani Subramaniam said the decision is an extension of various pro-equality judgements taken by the Supreme Court, but she too expressed concern over the community's reaction to it.

"Question remains to be seen how it is accepted in the community and by the people at the ground level," she aid.

Mariam Dhawale, General Secretary of the The All India Democratic Women's Association, called it another step that would help in bringing equality.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sabrimala #Supreme Court

