Woman seen in PMAY scheme ad featuring PM Modi stays in a shanty with no washroom

Representational image

A Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) advertisement featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a woman and a modest house in the backdrop had appeared in local newspapers of Kolkata on February 25.

The advertisement titled ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bengal’ claimed that the Central scheme has benefitted 24 lakh households in West Bengal so far. The government ad also quoted the woman as saying: “Thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, I now have a roof over my head.”

However, the woman featured in the ad, who has been identified as Lakshmi Devi, continues to stay in a shanty and has said that the quote attributed to her in the advertisement is untrue, India Today TV reported.

A resident of Malanga Lane in Kolkata’s Bowbazar area, Lakshmi Devi has alleged that she did not have any knowledge of the advertisement and has no idea when she was photographed.

Stating that she never got a house from any central scheme, the woman said: “I stay with six others in a one-room rented accommodation in Bowbazar area for which we pay Rs 500 per month. While the kids sleep inside, we are forced to sleep outside on the footpath at night.” Her house does not even have an attached washroom.

Lakshmi Devi believes the photograph used was taken while she was cleaning toilets at a fair in Babughat area. However, no one had sought her permission before using the photo for the central scheme, she alleged.