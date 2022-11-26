 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Woman ragpicker shares her woes with Rahul Gandhi in MP town during his Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with a woman ragpicker as his Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through a town in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, during which she told him about the issues she and her family faced, including lack of basic amenities like electricity and water.

The foot march led by Gandhi entered the fourth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg on Saturday.

After an overnight halt, the yatra began from Mortakka in Khandwa district in the morning. When it was passing through Barwaha town in Khargone, Gandhi met 45-year-old ragpicker Shannu and her family members, who were part of the crowd standing along the road.

"We are poor and make a living through ragpicking at different places. We live in a hut, which doesn't even have electricity and water," she told Gandhi during their interaction.

The woman and her family members said that their voice was not being heard.

"My children can't even go to school," she said.