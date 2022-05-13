Woman dies as fire breaks out in building in west Delhi

Representative image

A woman died after a massive fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on May 13 evening, officials said.

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The body of a woman has been recovered, they said.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is underway.





