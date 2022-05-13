English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Woman dies as fire breaks out in building in west Delhi

    According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The body of a woman has been recovered, they said.

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    A woman died after a massive fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on May 13 evening, officials said.

    According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The body of a woman has been recovered, they said.

    The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is underway.



    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi Metro #Fire #west Delhi
    first published: May 13, 2022 07:53 pm
