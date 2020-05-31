App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Woman arrested for selling illegal liquor to minors in Delhi

A total 90 quarters of liquor meant for sale in Haryana along with a scooter used for their transportation were seized from her possession, police said.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly selling illicit liquor to minors in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Sunday. The woman is a resident of Basantpur village in Faridabad, Haryana, they said.

A total 90 quarters of liquor meant for sale in Haryana along with a scooter used for their transportation were seized from her possession, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said the arrest was made on May 29, when a team of police patrolling the Kalindi Kunj area reached Toranto Chowk, Madanpur Khadar and noticed the woman selling liquor kept in a bag atop her scooter to minors in the area.

Close

The liquor was seized and a case registered under relevant sections of Delhi Excise Act and Juvenile Justice Act, he added.

related news

"During interrogation, the woman disclosed that she had purchased the illicit liquor from an unknown person in Faridabad and sold them at higher rates in Delhi,” the DCP said.

“She had purchased the scooter two months ago from one Richard but till date, the ownership of the vehicle has not been transferred," the DCP added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 31, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #Delhi #India #liqour

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Emirates sacks 180 pilots in a bid to save cost, more layoffs likely

Emirates sacks 180 pilots in a bid to save cost, more layoffs likely

PM Modi to share his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with India Inc on Tuesday

PM Modi to share his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with India Inc on Tuesday

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown, here's a phase-wise list of what's allowed

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown, here's a phase-wise list of what's allowed

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.