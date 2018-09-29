App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Witnesses in Pehlu Khan lynching case fired upon on way to court

According to the FIR, six people, including Pehlu Khan's sons Irshad and Arif, and their lawyer were on way to court in Behror when some unidentified people arrived in an SUV and fired on them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Witnesses in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, including the victim's two sons, were allegedly fired upon by unidentified men on September 28, while they were on their way to depose before a court in Behror town of Alwar district, police said. Following a complaint lodged by Phelu Khan's son Irshad at Neemrana police station, a case was registered and investigation initiated.

"The witnesses (in the lynching case) have submitted a complaint to police after which a case was registered. We have started an investigation," Alwar SP Rajendra Singh said.

According to the FIR, six people, including Pehlu Khan's sons Irshad and Arif, and their lawyer were on way to court in Behror when some unidentified people arrived in an SUV and fired on them.

The car did not have a registration number plate, police said.

In April last year, Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, was allegedly lynched by cow vigilantes in Alwar district when he was transporting cattle to his village in Haryana.

The mob suspected that Pehlu Khan was smuggling cows. He died two days after being attacked.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 08:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pehlu Khan

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.