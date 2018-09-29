Witnesses in Pehlu Khan lynching case fired upon on way to court

Witnesses in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, including the victim's two sons, were allegedly fired upon by unidentified men on September 28, while they were on their way to depose before a court in Behror town of Alwar district, police said. Following a complaint lodged by Phelu Khan's son Irshad at Neemrana police station, a case was registered and investigation initiated.

"The witnesses (in the lynching case) have submitted a complaint to police after which a case was registered. We have started an investigation," Alwar SP Rajendra Singh said.

According to the FIR, six people, including Pehlu Khan's sons Irshad and Arif, and their lawyer were on way to court in Behror when some unidentified people arrived in an SUV and fired on them.

The car did not have a registration number plate, police said.

In April last year, Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, was allegedly lynched by cow vigilantes in Alwar district when he was transporting cattle to his village in Haryana.

The mob suspected that Pehlu Khan was smuggling cows. He died two days after being attacked.