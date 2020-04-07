Without social distancing, a COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in a month: Health Ministry

As many as 406 people are at the risk of contracting COVID-19 in a month if a patient does not follow lockdown orders or fails to practice social distancing, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, citing a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He reiterated the government's appeal to people to adhere to the orders under the ongoing lockdown while also practicing social distancing.

According to the ICMR, 1,07,006 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India so far. The Health Ministry has said that the data available on COVID-19 in India suggests that nearly 70 percent of cases affected by COVID-19 either exhibit mild or ver mild symptoms and that such cases may not require hospitalisation or admission to COVID-19 blocks.

The government has accordingly decided to classify different types of healthcare facilities to be set up for COVID-19 patients, depending on whether the cases are mil/very mild, moderate or severe.

The number of coronavirus infected cases in India stands at 4,421, of which 3,981 are active cases, 325 have been cured or discharged while 114 have died, as per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, the global death toll due to COVID-19 has been pegged at 69,212 by the World Health Organisation (WHO), with over 1.24 million confirmed cases across 211 countries/territories.