you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Without social distancing, a COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in a month: Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus infected cases in India stands at 4,421, of which 3,981 are active cases, 325 have been cured or discharged while 114 have died, as per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image

As many as 406 people are at the risk of contracting COVID-19 in a month if a patient does not follow lockdown orders or fails to practice social distancing, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, citing a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He reiterated the government's appeal to people to adhere to the orders under the ongoing lockdown while also practicing social distancing.

According to the ICMR, 1,07,006 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India so far. The Health Ministry has said that the data available on COVID-19 in India suggests that nearly 70 percent of cases affected by COVID-19 either exhibit mild or ver mild symptoms and that such cases may not require hospitalisation or admission to COVID-19 blocks.

Close

The government has accordingly decided to classify different types of healthcare facilities to be set up for COVID-19 patients, depending on whether the cases are mil/very mild, moderate or severe.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

The number of coronavirus infected cases in India stands at 4,421, of which 3,981 are active cases, 325 have been cured or discharged while 114 have died, as per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | COVID-19: The enormous possibilities new diagnostic tests offer

Meanwhile, the global death toll due to COVID-19 has been pegged at 69,212 by the World Health Organisation (WHO), with over 1.24 million confirmed cases across 211 countries/territories.

Follow our full coverage here

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Council of Medical Research #Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

