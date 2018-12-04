'Without BJP, there won't be next Telangana govt,' says Ram Madhav

Ahead of the December 7 assembly elections, BJP leader V Ram Madhav asserted without his party there won't be the next Telangana government.

"Let me conclude by saying that we are fighting to win the election. But, I can tell you one thing very clearly. Without BJP, there won't be next Telangana government," he said at the release of BJP's vision document titled 'Hyderabad for New India' here.

Asked to elaborate on his statement, he said: "Certainly after 11th" (counting of votes will be taken up on December 11). Madhav expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would return to power at the Centre.

"BJP is the present of India. We are building the future of India. When we talk about the vision for Hyderabad, city of the future, we are thinking in terms of building a new Hyderabad.

But, this is part of the greater, grand vision that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, namely the vision for building a new India," he said.

Modi has declared from the ramparts of the Red Fort that he will build a "new India" by 2022 when the nation prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence, he said.

"There is no force on the earth which can corrupt a leader like Modi. Corruption needs to be removed from the top," he said.

Data shows that 84 lakh jobs have been created in the last four years in the formal sector, he said.

The country has registered in the last two years 7.1 to 7.3 percent and this year's projected GDP growth is 7.5 percent, he said.

"IMF predicts by 2020, India's GDP growth will be above eight percent. IMF also says India will be the only major economy in the world to register that kind of growth," Madhav added.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, BJP's incharge for Assembly polls in Telangana, explained the government's initiatives in the health sector.