you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Without adequate testing, extending lockdown futile: Kerala FM Thomas Issac

PM Narendra Modi on April 14 said the nationwide lockdown will be in place till May 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on April 14 said that without adequate testing, extending the lockdown won't be effective. His tweet came in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending the nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3.

Modi has also proposed certain relaxations after April 20 in places with no novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, hotspots as also which have less likelihood to turn into a hotspot.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tweeted:

Close

Even Opposition parties like the Congress termed the Prime Minister’s address to the nation as rhetoric and hollow on specifics. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked where is the country's roadmap to fight coronavirus.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said: "The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country," he said on Twitter.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said PM Modi’s address lacked substance as he did not suggest ways to strengthen the economy or a relief package for the poor and those worst hit by the lockdown. Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande also took a dig at the prime minister, saying he thankfully did not give any activity to people this time like clanging utensils or lighting lamps.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP national spokesman Nawab Malik noted that Modi talked about helping the poor. "But, he could have announced a package on behalf of the central government to help the poor, those working in the unorganised sector who are the worst hit due to the lockdown. There was no mention of it anywhere," Malik said.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 339 while the number of cases soared to 10,363 on April 14, the Union health ministry said. It added that while the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 8,988, as many as 1,035 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown #Narendra Modi #Thomas Issac

