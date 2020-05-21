App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi over PM CARE tweets: DK Shivakumar to Karnataka CM

In one of the tweets, the Congress party has questioned: "If the PM CARES fund is not being used for transport of migrants, repatriation of Indians from abroad or providing a financial stimulus, what is it being used for?"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to withdraw the FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi, claiming the complaint to be “filed with a political motive based on false information”.

In a letter addressed to the Karnataka CM, Shivakumar claimed that advocate Praveen Kumar, who filed the complaint, was a BJP activist, reported the Hindustan Times.

He wrote: “Smt Sonia Gandhiji being an MP and Congress President had tweeted with the intention of forcing the PM to use the Care Fund for the welfare of the people of the country. Unfortunately, this was misinterpreted by the BJP leadership and it instigated Praveen Kumar to file this complaint ...based on false information without examining its truthfulness. (sic)”
 An FIR was lodged against Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Shivamogga, Karnataka over a series of tweets posted by the party on May 11, questioning the transparency of the PM-CARES fund.

 

Close

Identifying the Congress President as the face of the Congress party’s official Twitter account, the FIR found her guilty under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is being probed at the moment.

related news

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Commenting on the reason behind the FIR, Advocate KV Praveen Kumar told news agency ANI: “They called PM-CARES fund a fraud. They said on their Twitter that it is not being used for the public and that the PM is going on foreign trips using this fund. These are rumours against the government in the situation of COVID-19, so I filed a complaint (against Sonia Gandhi).”

He was referring to the tweets shared by Congress' official Twitter handle on May 11, using the hashtag ‘PMCareFraud’.



The PM-CARES fund was created on March 27, to help mitigate the novel coronavirus outbreak in India. It is managed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #PM CARES #PM Modi #Sonia Gandhi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 | Lockdown has helped in ramping up health infrastructure: Government official

COVID-19 | Lockdown has helped in ramping up health infrastructure: Government official

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

Coronavirus wrap May 21: Govt outlines details for resuming domestic flights; MHA alerts states on flouting lockdown rules

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

India becomes world's second largest manufacturer of PPE body coveralls: Govt

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.