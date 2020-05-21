Withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi over PM CARE tweets: DK Shivakumar to Karnataka CM

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to withdraw the FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi, claiming the complaint to be “filed with a political motive based on false information”.

In a letter addressed to the Karnataka CM, Shivakumar claimed that advocate Praveen Kumar, who filed the complaint, was a BJP activist, reported the Hindustan Times.

An FIR was lodged against Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Shivamogga, Karnataka over a series of tweets posted by the party on May 11, questioning the transparency of the PM-CARES fund.

He wrote: “Smt Sonia Gandhiji being an MP and Congress President had tweeted with the intention of forcing the PM to use the Care Fund for the welfare of the people of the country. Unfortunately, this was misinterpreted by the BJP leadership and it instigated Praveen Kumar to file this complaint ...based on false information without examining its truthfulness. (sic)”

Identifying the Congress President as the face of the Congress party’s official Twitter account, the FIR found her guilty under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is being probed at the moment.

Commenting on the reason behind the FIR, Advocate KV Praveen Kumar told news agency ANI: “They called PM-CARES fund a fraud. They said on their Twitter that it is not being used for the public and that the PM is going on foreign trips using this fund. These are rumours against the government in the situation of COVID-19, so I filed a complaint (against Sonia Gandhi).”



The media may stop asking these questions but the people of India will not.#PMCareFraud pic.twitter.com/TjJ1lyMHm4

— Congress (@INCIndia) May 11, 2020



If the PM CARES fund is not being used for transport of migrants, repatriation of Indians from abroad or providing a financial stimulus, what is it being used for?#PMCareFraud pic.twitter.com/ZPrMdEyWbB

— Congress (@INCIndia) May 11, 2020

He was referring to the tweets shared by Congress' official Twitter handle on May 11, using the hashtag ‘PMCareFraud’.

The PM-CARES fund was created on March 27, to help mitigate the novel coronavirus outbreak in India. It is managed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

