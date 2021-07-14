Withdraw cases filed under Section 66A of IT Act immediately, Home Ministry tells states, UTs

File image: Shutterstock

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 14 requested all states and union territories (UTs) to immediately withdraw any case that has been booked under section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The MHA also directed all states and UTs to direct all police stations under their jurisdiction to stop registering cases under the repealed Section 66A of the IT Act, 2000.

The MHA’s directions came after the Supreme Court on July 5 issued a notice to the Centre highlighting the continued use of Section 66A of the IT Act, 2000, which was declared unconstitutional by the top court in 2015.

The SC was informed by the NGO ‘People’s Union for Civil Liberties’ that 229 cases filed under Section 66A, which had been struck down years ago, were pending in 11 states. According to the NGO, police in these states had lodged 1,307 new cases under the Act after it was read down.

Surprised at the continued use of the Act to imprison persons posting offensive messages for three years, the apex court had said: “Don’t you think this is amazing and shocking? Shreya Singhal judgment is of 2015. It's really shocking. What is going on is terrible.”

The 2015 SC judgment had observed: “The public’s right to know is directly affected by Section 66A of the IT Act and it clearly affects the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under the Constitution.”

(With agency inputs)