Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

With surgical strike, India has declared its new policy to tackle terror: PM Modi in Srinagar

Addressing a function, Modi said every terrorist will be dealt in a befitting manner and asserted that the government will break the backbone of terror in the valley

PTI
With surgical strike across the Line of Control, India has shown the world its new policy (neeti) and tradition (reeti) in tackling terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 3.

"I assure all the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and the country that the government will give befitting response ('muhtod jawab') to every terrorist. We will break the backbone of terror in the state," he said.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi

