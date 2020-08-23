172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|with-r-praggnanandhaas-42-win-against-china-india-qualifies-for-online-chess-olympiad-quarter-finals-5745441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With R Praggnanandhaa's 4:2 win against China, India qualifies for Online Chess Olympiad quarter-finals

India claimed the top spot in Pool A with 17 points and 39.5 board points and became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals, which are due on August 28

Moneycontrol News
Praggnanandhaa R helps India qualify for Online Chess Olympiad quarterfinals (Image: Wikimedia)
Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa charted a win for India on August 23 by defeating China and securing the first place in Top Division Pool A in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

India has now qualified for the quarter-finals by defeating China 4:2 in the ninth and final round, with four draws and two wins on the U20 boards.

India claimed the top spot in Pool A with 17 points and 39.5 board points and became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals, which are due on August 28.

Close
The International Chess Federation took to Twitter to congratulate the 15-year-old on his win, and wrote: “The 15-year-old Praggnanandhaa appeared to be on the ropes, but managed to turn the tables on Liu Yan and finished with a perfect 6/6 score.”
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #India #Online Chess Olympiad #R Praggnanandhaa

