With R Praggnanandhaa's 4:2 win against China, India qualifies for Online Chess Olympiad quarter-finals

Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa charted a win for India on August 23 by defeating China and securing the first place in Top Division Pool A in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

India has now qualified for the quarter-finals by defeating China 4:2 in the ninth and final round, with four draws and two wins on the U20 boards.

India claimed the top spot in Pool A with 17 points and 39.5 board points and became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals, which are due on August 28.



India does it! 4:2 win against China, four draws & two wins on U20 boards. 15-year old Praggnanandhaa R was on the ropes, but managed to turn the tables on Liu Yan & finish with a perfect 6/6 score. India takes first place in Pool A & is the first team to qualify to quarterfinals pic.twitter.com/eVOW0IH6IQ — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 23, 2020

The International Chess Federation took to Twitter to congratulate the 15-year-old on his win, and wrote: “The 15-year-old Praggnanandhaa appeared to be on the ropes, but managed to turn the tables on Liu Yan and finished with a perfect 6/6 score.”