With PM Modi set to launch 'Jan Andolan for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour' campaign tomorrow, here's all that you need to know

With the number of coronavirus cases in India surging to 6.75 lakhs and death tally crossing 1 lakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch 'Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour' on October 8.

The campaign is being launched with an aim to encourage people’s participation (Jan Andolan) to join the battle against the deadly virus. This new campaign is being launched citing the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy.

During the launch of the campaign, a COVID-19 pledge will be initiated by the government, stating the key messages of wearing masks, social distancing norms, and maintenance of hand hygiene.

Government issues guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season - here's what you must know.

Here are key details of the action plan for States/UTs to follow for 'Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour' campaign:

1) Issuance of specific targeted communication in high case-load districts.

2) Easily understandable and simple messages to reach all citizens of the country.

3) Use of all media channels to disseminate the messages.

4) Usage of banners and posters at public places to inform people. This should involve frontline workers and target beneficiaries of all government schemes.

5) Usage of hoardings, wall paintings, and electronic display boards to spread awareness about COVID-19.

6) Running mobile vans from time to time for regular awareness generation.

7) Involvement of local and national influencers to spread awareness.

8) Distributing pamphlets, and brochures to people at public places. Broadcasting audio messages too are included.

9) Asking for support from local cable operators for running COVID-19 precaution related messages.

10) Lastly, a coordinated media campaign to be run across all platforms for effective outreach and impact.

Along with this, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also issued an illustrative guide on COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In the guide, the ministry has also outlined a comprehensive list of 15 preventive behavioural practices that are critical to winning the fight against the deadly coronavirus. A special mention of dos and don'ts have also been included.