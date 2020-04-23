App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 11:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

With patience, cooperation and alertness COVID-19 pandemic will be defeated: PM Modi

Modi in a letter to Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar commended panchayati raj members across the country for their role in tackling the novel coronavirus crisis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described members of the panchayati raj system as “brave warriors” in the fight against COVID-19 and said with patience, discipline, cooperation and alertness the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated.

The country is going through an unprecedented situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said.

All the members of the panchayati raj system are a source of inspiration as they are playing an important role in preventing the infection with full dedication like “brave warriors” , the prime minister said on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day

Underlining that collectivity is India's strength in this fight, Modi said, "Through patience, discipline, cooperation and alertness of all the countrymen, we will surely be able to defeat the coronavirus epidemic."

He said panchayats are an effective mean to fulfil the aspirations of rural India and added that the government is moving forward with the view that a strong rural economy is the key to the development of the country.

"The steps taken for the all-round development of villages reflect our resolve," Modi said in the letter.

Citing the Centre's various flagship schemes for development of villages, he said the government has provided electricity, taken steps for digital connectivity for villages, and provided the Ujjwala scheme. The villages today are witnessing sustainable and fast development, Modi said.

The prime minister will interact with members of panchayats from across the country on April 24,2020.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 11:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Narendra Singh Tomar #panchayati raj system #Rural Development Minister

