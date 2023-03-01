 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With mobile data speed rising 115% amid 5G play, India ahead of some G20 nations: Ookla

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

India's mobile data speed increased by 115 per cent fanned by 5G roll outs, and the country's ranking rose 49 places on the Speedtest Global Index in a short span to 69th position in January 2023, ahead of some G20 nations such as Russia and Argentina, according to Ookla.

Comparing the performance of Jio and Airtel, Ookla insight report shows that in January 2023, the early adopters of Jio's 5G experienced data speed ranging from 246.49 Mbps median download speed in Himachal Pradesh to 506.25 Mbps in Kolkata, while Airtel's 5G early adopters experienced speed ranging from a 78.13 Mbps median download speed in Kolkata to 268.89 Mbps in Delhi.

The report also studied churn pattern of Speedtest users from January to December 2022, and revealed that Vodafone Idea has been losing users throughout 2022 and post 5G launch, the "disconnections increased significantly".

Overall the "big leap" in India's mobile speed performance, aided by 5G, has put the nation ahead of some of the G20 countries such as Mexico, Russia, and Argentina, and its neighbors (Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan).