'With limited staff, Indian embassy in Sudan did unlimited work': Indians after landing in Mumbai

Despite small staff, the Indian embassy in Sudan operated round-the-clock to evacuate those stranded in the war-torn country, said the passengers who landed in Mumbai on Thursday while narrating their harrowing experiences of the last seven days.

Abdul Kadir, a 39 years old businessman, said after the situation in Khartoum worsened, India's ambassador B S Mubarak and his team of eight officials worked tirelessly.

"With limited staff, they did unlimited work," he said, adding that the Indian embassy was operating 24x7 during this period.

Mubarak himself was stuck in the worst-affected part of the city, but he was continuously in touch with the staff and volunteers, he said.

The ambassador created WhatsApp groups of Indians in each locality and ensured that every person got help, Kadir added. Defense attache Gupreet Singh took risk and brought Mubarak to a safe area, he said.

Kadir, who was living in Sudan since 2017, said they were used to the tense situation in the country, but this time things took a bad turn unexpectedly, though they were hoping that tensions would decrease in the holy month of Ramadan. "Within one hour the situation went out of control," he said, adding that they did not get a chance even to buy food and groceries. "We got the benefit of being Indian. We were allowed to pass peacefully through numerous checkpoints," Kadir said, adding that the Indian community at Port Sudan not only opened their homes but also their hearts for the rescued compatriots. Another passenger said the situation was very bad, and the work done by the embassy staff could not be described in words. "I only pray to Allah that all our stranded brothers and brothers in the embassy reach home safely," he added. Many people were still waiting for their relatives to reach Mumbai from Sudan. Anita Pandey, a resident of Kalyan, was one of them. Her husband had been working as a fitter in Khartoum for the last one year. "My husband's friend told me that he has been rescued and is safe. I don't know where he is at present, but we are waiting for his arrival....I am hoping that he will reach tonight," Pandey said.

PTI