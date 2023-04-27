 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'With limited staff, Indian embassy in Sudan did unlimited work': Indians after landing in Mumbai

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Indian nationals evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, upon their arrival at the airport in Mumbai, on April 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Despite small staff, the Indian embassy in Sudan operated round-the-clock to evacuate those stranded in the war-torn country, said the passengers who landed in Mumbai on Thursday while narrating their harrowing experiences of the last seven days.

Abdul Kadir, a 39 years old businessman, said after the situation in Khartoum worsened, India's ambassador B S Mubarak and his team of eight officials worked tirelessly.

"With limited staff, they did unlimited work," he said, adding that the Indian embassy was operating 24x7 during this period.

Mubarak himself was stuck in the worst-affected part of the city, but he was continuously in touch with the staff and volunteers, he said.