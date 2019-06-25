With coins worth Rs 14 Lakh received every week, this temple has ‘too much to handle’

The problem of plenty got a whole new meaning recently when a Maharashtra temple “complained” of getting way too much donation.

The Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi is popular not in the state but even outside. People from across the world line up in the premises in hundreds throughout the year to offer their prayers to spiritual leader Sai Baba.

Several Bollywood celebrities have also frequented the place, making it gain immense attention over the years. And almost no one leaves without putting in a coin or two, or sometimes, much more, in the donation box kept inside the temple.

Considered one of the wealthiest temples in the country, it is now suffering from an abundance of donations, according to an NDTV report.

The trustees of the temple said, every week, they receive around Rs 14 lakh in coins, which has left them in limbo as the banks are refusing to accept these due to lack of space.

Speaking to the media, Deepak Muglikar, the CEO of Shri Saibaba Sansthani Trust, said they count the amount they have received in donations twice every week. These add up to a whopping Rs 2 crore at each time of counting. Out of these, about Rs 7 lakh is received in the form of donations each time. And now the banks have stopped accepting the entire amount.

Muglikar further said that the Shri Saibaba Sansthani Trust had even offered to provide the banks with the space required to store the immense stash of coins.

The trust has eight different bank accounts and claimed that all of them have refused to accept the coins as deposit citing a lack of space. It has now approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asking for a solution to their bizarre problem.