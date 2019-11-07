App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With clear policy and equipped ecosystem, Himachal gives ample opportunity to investors: PM Modi

The PM was inaugurating the Global Investors' Meet 2019 in Dharamshala on November 7.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Himachal Pradesh has a lot of opportunities for investment with clarity in its policies and simplified procedures.

The PM was inaugurating the Global Investors' Meet 2019 in Dharamshala on November 7. Addressing a gathering, he congratulated the organisers and said events like this are happening in many states to attract business and investment. "Earlier, investors' summit like these used to happen in just a few cities in the country. The situation has changed today. Every state today is competing to attract business and investment. The rise in this competition will help our industry grow better at the global level," said Modi.

He said the states have now understood that incentives do not help better governance, industry, or the investors in the long term. A well-equipped ecosystem is integral for any investor today, said the PM.

The PM further said the growth in India is now running on four wheels -- one is of society that inspires, second is the government that encourages, third is industries that make efforts and fourth is the knowledge which is being shared among people.

Talking about good governance at the central level, he said the massive jump in Ease of Doing Ranking for India isn't just a statistical change. "It means our government is taking decisions that have helped the industrial grassroots mechanism get better. This is not just a rise in Ease of Doing Business rankings, but a revolution in the way business is done in India. It is a major revolution for industry in India. We are adding new layers annually, making it more flexible and better," said Modi.

The PM said the state of Himachal Pradesh has a lot of opportunities in the tourism and pharmacy sectors. "Today, tourism is being promoted as a package in India. From nature, adventure, spiritual, medical or eco, all types of tourism are being given equal weightage. Himachal Pradesh is full of opportunities and potential in this regard," said PM adding that Himachal can take a leaf out of the book of Sikkim and explore organic farming. "There's probably no company in the pharmacy industry that doesn't produce its medicines in Himachal already," he added.

The summit will conclude on November 8 with its valedictory address by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

