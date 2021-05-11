With 12,481 new cases and 347 deaths, Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 18%

Representative image

Delhi recorded 12,481 fresh COVID-19 cases and 347 deaths in the past 24 hours. A Delhi state health department bulletin released on May 11 stated that the coronavirus positivity rate has dipped to 17.76 percent.

The number of coronavirus recoveries exceeded the number of new cases added in the past 24 hours in Delhi, with 13,583 COVID-19 patients recovering from the disease. A total of 12,44,880 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Delhi so far.

Now, the National Capital's total active coronavirus cases stand at 83,809 and the current COVID-19 death toll is 20,010.

Delhi has vaccinated 1,40,963 beneficiaries in the past 24 hours and the cumulative number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated for the first and second dose stands at 31,09,903 and 9,08,460, respectively.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a lockdown in Delhi, which will be in place till May 17. The Chief Minister of the state has said that the lockdown has been effective and coronavirus cases are on the decline.

News agency ANI quoted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain as saying on May 11: "In the last few days, positivity rate has declined from 36 percent to 19.1 percent with the caseload also going down from 28,000 per day to about 12,500. Till we reach a positivity rate at below five percent and caseload below 3000-4000 cases, we can't be at ease."

He added: "Demand for oxygen and beds is less now, but it is there. We have about 23,000 beds of which 20,000 are occupied. It is a huge number. Oxygen supply should continue otherwise it will be problematic. We are getting a little less than the requirement of 700 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen.