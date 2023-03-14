 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat set to air next month, AIR to launch campaign on impact of broadcast

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

The relevant sound bytes of the prime minister from each episode of 'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast in all bulletins and other programmes across AIR Network, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' will complete its 100th edition on April 30 and All India Radio is set to launch a unique campaign from Wednesday to focus on the impact of the programme on the transformation of India.

The campaign shall be on-air from March 15 and would conclude on April 29, a day before the momentous 100th Episode, it said.

The prestigious programme which was started on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in October 3, 2014, has completed its 98 editions till date.