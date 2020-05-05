App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro signs pact with Maharashtra govt to convert Pune facility to 450-bed COVID-19 hospital

The facility will be handed over to the state government by May 30, and the hospital will be converted back to an IT facility after a year, according to a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with the Maharashtra government to repurpose one of its campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune, to a 450-bed COVID-19 intermediary care hospital in four weeks.

The facility will be handed over to the state government by May 30, and the hospital will be converted back to an IT facility after a year, according to a statement.

The 450-bed hospital, to be equipped to treat moderate cases, will include 12 beds to stabilise critical patients before shifting them to a tertiary care facility.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

“This is an independent, isolated COVID-19 dedicated complex that also includes 24 well-appointed rooms to accommodate doctors and medical staff," the company said.

Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states by the pandemic.

As on Tuesday morning, the highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections was from Maharashtra with 14,541 cases.

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation have already committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

In its statement, Wipro said it will provide the physical infrastructure, medical furniture and equipment besides appointing an administrator and skeletal support staff to help operationalise the hospital quickly with the required medical professionals.

"This humanitarian contribution by Wipro will further strengthen our medical infrastructure and benefit the medical fraternity who are at the forefront of our fight against the pandemic," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was quoted as saying.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said the company is committed to supporting the country's response to the pandemic and believes that everyone must work together to deal with this crisis and minimise its human impact.

Wipro and Azim Premji Foundation are carrying out COVID-19 related relief work in Maharashtra across Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad-Waluj, Amalner, Ahmednagar, Akola, Beed, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

The relief work has so far touched over 34 lakh beneficiaries across India, the company said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 5, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #India #Maharashtra #pune #Rishad Premji #Uddhav Thackeray #Wipro

